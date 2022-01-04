Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stock Holdings Lifted by Horan Capital Advisors LLC.

Horan Capital Advisors LLC. lifted its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,682 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises approximately 1.6% of Horan Capital Advisors LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Horan Capital Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.1% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,942,430 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $16,185,173,000 after purchasing an additional 706,502 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,873,523 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,569,131,000 after purchasing an additional 221,137 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,447,493 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,065,401,000 after purchasing an additional 176,270 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Broadcom by 11.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,309,002 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,054,704,000 after acquiring an additional 444,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Broadcom by 2.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,800,941 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,812,439,000 after acquiring an additional 98,059 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $648.10, for a total value of $1,296,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $626.99 per share, with a total value of $99,691.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $3.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $669.11. The stock had a trading volume of 16,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,885,252. The firm has a market cap of $276.26 billion, a PE ratio of 44.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $585.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $520.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $419.14 and a twelve month high of $677.76.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.74 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.36 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 46.31%. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 29.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $4.10 per share. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.33%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $564.00 to $659.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The company reported a “solid” Q3 results, an even better outlook for Q4, and also delivered a “big” dividend increase and a “robust” buyback, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Broadcom should produce mid-single-digit sales growth through a cycle, with margin expansion and capital allocation driving earnings, free cash flows, and dividend growth per share at double-digit CAGR, Stein adds. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $560.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The analyst said its margin and FCF profile remains unmatched and its $10B buyback signals commitment to capital returns though management and he wouldn’t exclude further M&A. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $564.00 to $659.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $580.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $656.89.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

