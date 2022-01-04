Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Shares Sold by Middleton & Co Inc MA

Middleton & Co Inc MA decreased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,831 shares during the quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $7,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BR. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 318 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 458 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 73,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.43, for a total transaction of $12,345,919.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.04, for a total transaction of $76,791.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 140,480 shares of company stock valued at $24,082,799. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

BR opened at $180.95 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $176.53 and a 200-day moving average of $172.28. The company has a market capitalization of $21.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.91 and a beta of 0.88. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.91 and a 1-year high of $185.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 41.21%. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.05%.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

