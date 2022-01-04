Brokerages Anticipate HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Will Post Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Brokerages expect that HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.73 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for HDFC Bank’s earnings. HDFC Bank reported earnings per share of $0.64 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, January 21st.

On average, analysts expect that HDFC Bank will report full-year earnings of $2.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.63 to $2.78. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.09 to $3.43. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover HDFC Bank.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 21.24%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HDB. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,337,754 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,776,000 after purchasing an additional 6,850 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,102,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,534,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 19,789 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC lifted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 5,699 shares of the bank’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. 17.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HDB stock traded up $0.88 on Thursday, reaching $67.40. 11,011 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,481,241. HDFC Bank has a 12-month low of $61.35 and a 12-month high of $84.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $123.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.15.

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

