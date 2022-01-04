Brokerages Anticipate MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $449.86 Million

Equities analysts predict that MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) will post sales of $449.86 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for MarineMax’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $433.29 million and the highest is $463.90 million. MarineMax reported sales of $411.52 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that MarineMax will report full year sales of $2.19 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.98 billion to $2.34 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.29 billion to $2.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for MarineMax.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.28. MarineMax had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 7.51%. The company had revenue of $462.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HZO. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of MarineMax from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MarineMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of MarineMax from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

In other MarineMax news, EVP Charles A. Cashman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.70, for a total value of $567,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael H. Mclamb sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.07, for a total transaction of $39,949.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,804 shares of company stock valued at $1,026,081 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MarineMax during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in MarineMax by 129.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MarineMax during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in MarineMax during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in MarineMax during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. 95.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MarineMax stock opened at $58.86 on Friday. MarineMax has a 1 year low of $34.14 and a 1 year high of $70.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.55.

MarineMax, Inc engages in the provision of boating-related activities. The firm sells used and new sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts and fishing boats through retail stores. It also provides maintenance, repair, slip and storage services. The company was founded in January 1998 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

