Brokerages Expect PowerSchool Holdings Inc (NYSE:PWSC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $140.82 Million

Brokerages expect that PowerSchool Holdings Inc (NYSE:PWSC) will announce $140.82 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for PowerSchool’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $141.00 million and the lowest is $140.50 million. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PowerSchool will report full year sales of $553.32 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $553.00 million to $553.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $611.49 million, with estimates ranging from $607.36 million to $613.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for PowerSchool.

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $148.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.93 million.

PWSC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on PowerSchool from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PowerSchool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of PowerSchool from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of PowerSchool from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of PowerSchool from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.44.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in PowerSchool during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in PowerSchool during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in PowerSchool during the 3rd quarter worth about $137,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in PowerSchool during the 3rd quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in PowerSchool during the 3rd quarter worth about $178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PWSC opened at $17.24 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. PowerSchool has a fifty-two week low of $15.72 and a fifty-two week high of $36.56.

PowerSchool Company Profile

PowerSchool Holdings Inc is a provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education principally in North America. PowerSchool Holdings Inc is based in FOLSOM, Calif.

