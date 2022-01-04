Brokerages Set American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) PT at $57.07

Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.07.

Several research firms have issued reports on AIG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American International Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet raised shares of American International Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company.

In related news, EVP Luciana Fato sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.17, for a total transaction of $407,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in American International Group by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 67,087,453 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,193,363,000 after acquiring an additional 3,352,364 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 164.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,753,468 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $153,726,000 after buying an additional 1,711,264 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $90,341,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,288,000. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,210,832,000. 89.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AIG stock opened at $57.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $47.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.66 and its 200 day moving average is $53.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. American International Group has a 52-week low of $36.80 and a 52-week high of $62.54.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. American International Group had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 6.01%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Analysts anticipate that American International Group will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.09%.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

