Brokerages Set Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APEMY) Price Target at $60.00

Shares of Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APEMY) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.00.

APEMY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Aperam from €67.00 ($76.14) to €63.00 ($71.59) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Aperam in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Aperam from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th.

Aperam stock remained flat at $$54.59 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97 shares, compared to its average volume of 851. Aperam has a one year low of $40.57 and a one year high of $65.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 2.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.14 and its 200-day moving average is $55.98.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $2.1059 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Aperam’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.56%.

About Aperam

Aperam SA engages in the production of stainless steel products and value added products, which include electrical steel, nickel alloys, and specialties. It operates through the following segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. The Stainless & Electrical Steel segment deals with the production of stainless steel products in Europe (Belgium and France) and of a wide range of flat stainless and electrical steel and special carbon products in Brazil.

