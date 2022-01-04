Brokerages Set FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) Price Target at $6.90

Shares of FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.67.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum upgraded FuelCell Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on FuelCell Energy from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on FuelCell Energy from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered FuelCell Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, reduced their price objective on FuelCell Energy from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 30th.
In other FuelCell Energy news, CFO Michael S. Bishop sold 6,000 shares of FuelCell Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total transaction of $55,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Shares of FCEL opened at $5.78 on Friday. FuelCell Energy has a 52-week low of $4.83 and a 52-week high of $29.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.07 and its 200-day moving average is $7.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 11.95 and a current ratio of 13.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.06 and a beta of 4.60.
FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 29th. The energy company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $13.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.55 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 145.23% and a negative return on equity of 16.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that FuelCell Energy will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.
FuelCell Energy Company Profile
FuelCell Energy, Inc develops environmentally responsible distributed baseload power solutions through proprietary molten-carbonate fuel cell technology. It develops turn-key distributed power generation solutions and provides comprehensive services for the life of the power plant. The firm’s fuel cell solution is an alternative to traditional combustion-based power generation and is complementary to an energy mix consisting of intermittent sources of energy, such as solar and wind turbines.
See Also: Strangles
Receive News & Ratings for FuelCell Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FuelCell Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.