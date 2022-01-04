Brokerages Set FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) Price Target at $6.90

Shares of FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.67.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum upgraded FuelCell Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on FuelCell Energy from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on FuelCell Energy from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered FuelCell Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, reduced their price objective on FuelCell Energy from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 30th.

In other FuelCell Energy news, CFO Michael S. Bishop sold 6,000 shares of FuelCell Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total transaction of $55,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FCEL. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 271,742 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 87,645 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 75,489 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 26,252 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 38,247 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 5,773 shares during the period. 35.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FCEL opened at $5.78 on Friday. FuelCell Energy has a 52-week low of $4.83 and a 52-week high of $29.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.07 and its 200-day moving average is $7.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 11.95 and a current ratio of 13.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.06 and a beta of 4.60.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 29th. The energy company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $13.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.55 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 145.23% and a negative return on equity of 16.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that FuelCell Energy will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FuelCell Energy Company Profile

FuelCell Energy, Inc develops environmentally responsible distributed baseload power solutions through proprietary molten-carbonate fuel cell technology. It develops turn-key distributed power generation solutions and provides comprehensive services for the life of the power plant. The firm’s fuel cell solution is an alternative to traditional combustion-based power generation and is complementary to an energy mix consisting of intermittent sources of energy, such as solar and wind turbines.

