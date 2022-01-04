Brokerages Set Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) PT at $96.15

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $96.73.

Several research firms recently commented on MRVL. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Marvell Technology from $63.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Cowen upgraded Marvell Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd.

In other news, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 224,957 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total transaction of $16,327,379.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 20,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.86, for a total value of $1,637,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 619,573 shares of company stock worth $47,860,121. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 52.5% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 400.0% during the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 106.0% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $89.43 on Friday. Marvell Technology has a one year low of $37.92 and a one year high of $93.85. The stock has a market cap of $75.46 billion, a PE ratio of -168.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.85.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 8.26% and a negative net margin of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marvell Technology will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -45.28%.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

