Brokerages Set Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) Target Price at $29.33

Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.33.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Outfront Media from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Outfront Media from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Outfront Media during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Outfront Media by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Outfront Media during the 2nd quarter valued at $168,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Outfront Media during the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Outfront Media during the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. 98.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE OUT opened at $27.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.68 and a beta of 1.77. Outfront Media has a 52-week low of $16.99 and a 52-week high of $28.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.12). Outfront Media had a negative return on equity of 3.30% and a negative net margin of 2.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Outfront Media will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Outfront Media’s dividend payout ratio is presently -97.56%.

Outfront Media Company Profile

OUTFRONT Media, Inc engages in the provision of leasing services of advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways and roadways; and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.

