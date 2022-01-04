Brokerages Set Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Price Target at $120.43

Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $120.43.

POST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Post from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Truist cut their price objective on Post from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Post from $128.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist Securities lowered their target price on Post from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Post in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

In other Post news, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 1,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.94, for a total transaction of $187,587.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas C. Erb acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $103.64 per share, for a total transaction of $207,280.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of POST. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Post by 849.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,622,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346,566 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in shares of Post in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,247,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Post by 547.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 453,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,958,000 after acquiring an additional 383,501 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Post by 4,917.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 324,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,150,000 after acquiring an additional 317,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Post by 592.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 309,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,604,000 after acquiring an additional 265,052 shares in the last quarter. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of POST traded up $1.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $114.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,429. Post has a 1-year low of $91.79 and a 1-year high of $117.91. The stock has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.19 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

Post (NYSE:POST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.50). Post had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 5.48%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Post will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company. The firm engages in the operation of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, food service, food ingredient, active nutrition and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail and BellRing Brands.

