Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) Short Interest Update

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,520,000 shares, an increase of 84.7% from the November 30th total of 822,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 546,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Currently, 6.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.
NYSEAMERICAN BTX traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,316,876. Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.59 and a fifty-two week high of $80.67.
Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03).
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BTX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company.
About Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics
Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company that develops IRX-2, a novel hd-IL-2 based therapy, to treat patients with cancer. IRX-2 delivers hd-IL-2 and other key cytokines to restore immune function in the tumor microenvironment, enabling the immune system to attack cancer cells.
Further Reading: Market Timing
Receive News & Ratings for Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.