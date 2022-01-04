Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) Short Interest Update

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,520,000 shares, an increase of 84.7% from the November 30th total of 822,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 546,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Currently, 6.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NYSEAMERICAN BTX traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,316,876. Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.59 and a fifty-two week high of $80.67.

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03).

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTX. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics by 23.6% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BTX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company.

About Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company that develops IRX-2, a novel hd-IL-2 based therapy, to treat patients with cancer. IRX-2 delivers hd-IL-2 and other key cytokines to restore immune function in the tumor microenvironment, enabling the immune system to attack cancer cells.

