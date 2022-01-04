Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. Sells 272 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. reduced its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 272 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola makes up about 2.2% of Brooks Moore & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $3,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 32,031.4% in the 3rd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 16,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 16,336 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 19,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares in the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 21,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WoodTrust Financial Corp raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 82.4% in the 3rd quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 22,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 10,114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 7,964 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total value of $448,851.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 37,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total transaction of $2,095,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,282 shares of company stock worth $6,795,662 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KO. Guggenheim raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $55.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.56.

KO opened at $59.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.65. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $48.11 and a 52-week high of $59.35.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $10.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.72 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.31% and a return on equity of 44.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.35%.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

