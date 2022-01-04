Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. Sells 477 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 477 shares during the quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WFC. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $51.51 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.61 and its 200 day moving average is $47.55. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $29.40 and a 1 year high of $52.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 23.82%. The company had revenue of $18.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.87%.

WFC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

Recommended Story: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.