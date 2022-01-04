BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) EVP Sells $11,755.00 in Stock

BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) EVP Mitchell Gould sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.51, for a total transaction of $11,755.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Mitchell Gould also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 27th, Mitchell Gould sold 5,588 shares of BRT Apartments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total transaction of $125,115.32.

BRT traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.22. 68,305 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,603. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. BRT Apartments Corp. has a 1 year low of $13.83 and a 1 year high of $24.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.21. The firm has a market cap of $423.44 million, a P/E ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.27.

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.29). BRT Apartments had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 93.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. Analysts forecast that BRT Apartments Corp. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. BRT Apartments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.16%.

BRT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of BRT Apartments in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of BRT Apartments in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BRT Apartments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BRT Apartments currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BRT Apartments in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of BRT Apartments by 3.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 115,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 4,124 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of BRT Apartments by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 39,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the period. Relative Value Partners Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of BRT Apartments by 5.5% in the second quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 178,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after purchasing an additional 9,392 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BRT Apartments in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 29.33% of the company’s stock.

About BRT Apartments

BRT Apartments Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of multi-family properties. Its properties include Brixworth at Bridge Street, Silvana Oaks Apartments, Avondale Station, Newbridge Commons, Kendall Manor, and Parkway Grande. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Great Neck, NY.

