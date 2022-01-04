Builders Capital Mortgage (CVE:BCF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $11.04

Shares of Builders Capital Mortgage Corp. (CVE:BCF) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$11.04 and last traded at C$11.04, with a volume of 1350 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$10.10.

Separately, Fundamental Research upped their price objective on Builders Capital Mortgage from C$10.70 to C$10.86 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$9.93.

Builders Capital Mortgage Corp. is headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Canada.

