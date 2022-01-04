Burger Swap (BURGER) Trading 1.6% Higher This Week

Burger Swap (CURRENCY:BURGER) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. During the last seven days, Burger Swap has traded 1.6% higher against the dollar. Burger Swap has a total market capitalization of $53.98 million and approximately $10.53 million worth of Burger Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Burger Swap coin can now be purchased for about $3.08 or 0.00006566 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00005301 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002137 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001202 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.36 or 0.00051983 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002134 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00006310 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Burger Swap Profile

Burger Swap (CRYPTO:BURGER) is a coin. Burger Swap’s total supply is 17,804,215 coins and its circulating supply is 17,546,350 coins. Burger Swap’s official Twitter account is @burger_swap and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Burger Swap is burgerswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BurgerSwap emphasizes the concept of a “democratized decentralized exchange”, which mean that governance is not optional but mandatory. The users make the rules. Users of BurgerSwap can actually vote to change parameters of the exchange, including trading fees, staking rewards, mining speed, etc. And what’s more, users can only get staking rewards if they participate in voting. “

Burger Swap Coin Trading

