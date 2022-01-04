ByteNext (BNU) Achieves Market Cap of $1.60 Million

ByteNext (CURRENCY:BNU) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 4th. Over the last week, ByteNext has traded down 11.9% against the U.S. dollar. ByteNext has a total market capitalization of $1.60 million and approximately $4,375.00 worth of ByteNext was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ByteNext coin can currently be bought for about $0.0929 or 0.00000201 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002162 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.10 or 0.00062902 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.50 or 0.00076737 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,800.15 or 0.08213375 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.69 or 0.00079302 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46,091.05 or 0.99617939 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00007499 BTC.

About ByteNext

ByteNext’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,250,000 coins. ByteNext’s official Twitter account is @bytenextio

Buying and Selling ByteNext

