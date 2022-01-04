C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $113.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.39% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Improving freight market conditions are aiding C.H. Robinson. Total revenues jumped 42.4% year over year in the first nine months of 2021 due to increased volumes and higher pricing, amid tight capacity. The company’s measures to reward its shareholders are encouraging. In December 2021, C.H. Robinson hiked its dividend to 55 cents per share (annually: $2.20) from 51 cents. Shares of the company have outperformed its industry in the past six months, owing to its shareholder-friendly measures and the improvement in its operations due to increased freight demand. However, escalating operating expenses (increased 15% year over year in the first nine months of 2021) have the potential to limit the company’s bottom line. Rising capital expenditures are an added headwind. C.H. Robinson’s weak liquidity position is also encouraging.”

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Vertical Research raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.55.

Shares of NASDAQ CHRW traded up $2.46 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $110.36. 37,127 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,072,212. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 1 year low of $84.67 and a 1 year high of $110.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $98.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.43. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 40.08%. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 48.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Chris Obrien sold 9,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.32, for a total transaction of $877,364.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ben G. Campbell sold 19,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,977,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,154 shares of company stock valued at $5,759,753 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,681,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,538,279,000 after buying an additional 530,386 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,876,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $835,866,000 after acquiring an additional 178,637 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,875,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $362,996,000 after purchasing an additional 444,683 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,643,608 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $229,458,000 after purchasing an additional 38,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 157.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,928,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $180,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,627 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Featured Story: What are earnings reports?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on C.H. Robinson Worldwide (CHRW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.