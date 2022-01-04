Calton & Associates Inc. Acquires 352 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Calton & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of WFC. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 12,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Homrich & Berg lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 34,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 7,587 shares during the last quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter worth $222,000. Lyell Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Puzo Michael J acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter valued at about $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

WFC opened at $50.73 on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $29.40 and a one year high of $52.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.30.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The business had revenue of $18.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.87%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

