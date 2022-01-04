Calton & Associates Inc. Invests $200,000 in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 2,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 214.4% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 73.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, Avion Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 79.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on SYY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Sysco from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Sysco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Sysco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.29.

In related news, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 3,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $299,713.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sysco stock opened at $78.95 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.53 and a 200-day moving average of $76.64. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $68.05 and a 1-year high of $86.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36. The company has a market cap of $40.47 billion, a PE ratio of 59.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.37.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). Sysco had a return on equity of 65.93% and a net margin of 1.22%. The firm had revenue of $16.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 142.43%.

About Sysco

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

