Calton & Associates Inc. Makes New $220,000 Investment in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,687 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 986 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 2,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total transaction of $128,511.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WBA stock opened at $53.06 on Tuesday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.94 and a 12-month high of $57.05. The company has a market cap of $45.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 1.85%. The firm had revenue of $34.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.477 per share. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 65.19%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WBA shares. Morgan Stanley cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. TheStreet cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.13.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

