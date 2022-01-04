Calton & Associates Inc. Purchases 207 Shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Calton & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) by 12.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,921 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Guardant Health by 74.4% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc raised its position in Guardant Health by 22.0% in the third quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 95,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,877,000 after purchasing an additional 17,156 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Guardant Health by 27.3% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 62,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,813,000 after purchasing an additional 13,400 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Guardant Health by 3.3% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 33,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Guardant Health in the third quarter worth about $669,000. 88.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on GH shares. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Guardant Health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guardant Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Guardant Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.56.

GH opened at $100.49 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $102.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 15.33 and a current ratio of 15.57. The firm has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a PE ratio of -24.81 and a beta of 0.46. Guardant Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.41 and a twelve month high of $181.07.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by ($0.16). Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 44.55% and a negative net margin of 118.80%. The company had revenue of $94.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.78) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.59, for a total value of $511,113.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $98.12 per share, with a total value of $4,906,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,802 shares of company stock worth $1,507,633 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection.

