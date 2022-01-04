Calton & Associates Inc. Sells 2,000 Shares of CEL-SCI Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM)

Calton & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in shares of CEL-SCI Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. owned about 0.06% of CEL-SCI worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of CEL-SCI during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of CEL-SCI by 106.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 4,136 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in shares of CEL-SCI during the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of CEL-SCI by 119,844.4% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 10,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in CEL-SCI by 105.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 5,546 shares during the last quarter. 36.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CEL-SCI news, insider Eyal Talor sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total value of $168,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVM stock opened at $7.70 on Tuesday. CEL-SCI Co. has a 52-week low of $7.06 and a 52-week high of $40.91. The company has a market capitalization of $332.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.28 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 11.50, a quick ratio of 10.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

CEL-SCI (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 22nd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.09).

CEL-SCI Corp. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of investigational immunotherapy products for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Multikine and Ligand Epitope Presentation System (LEAPS). Multikine is an investigational immunotherapy for the potential treatment of head and neck cancers.

