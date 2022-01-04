Calton & Associates Inc. Sells 496 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Calton & Associates Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 496 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Southern during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its position in shares of Southern by 41.0% during the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Southern during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Southern during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. 59.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Southern alerts:

SO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered shares of Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Southern from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.45.

NYSE SO opened at $68.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.23 and a 200-day moving average of $63.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $72.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.51. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $56.69 and a 52-week high of $68.88.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. Southern had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.29%.

In other Southern news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total value of $122,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total transaction of $157,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,971 shares of company stock valued at $5,214,694 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

About Southern

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

Further Reading: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.