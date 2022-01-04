Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 4,075 Shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,708 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,075 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in YETI were worth $1,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of YETI. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of YETI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,135,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of YETI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $269,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of YETI by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 2,378 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of YETI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of YETI by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 182,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,748,000 after acquiring an additional 13,300 shares in the last quarter. 94.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on YETI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of YETI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of YETI from $116.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of YETI from $121.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of YETI from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of YETI from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.89.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 40,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.02, for a total value of $4,041,204.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total value of $2,182,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 122,122 shares of company stock valued at $11,531,164 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

YETI opened at $81.23 on Tuesday. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.75 and a fifty-two week high of $108.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 2.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $92.54.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. YETI had a return on equity of 57.19% and a net margin of 15.04%. The company had revenue of $362.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

