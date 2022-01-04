Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,480 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,314 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $1,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Torray LLC grew its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Torray LLC now owns 16,403 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 736,388 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,915,000 after buying an additional 19,903 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 80,475 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,219,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 11,562 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 2,581 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after buying an additional 8,628 shares during the period. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,500 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.22, for a total transaction of $130,830.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 2,739 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total transaction of $201,590.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,239 shares of company stock worth $828,680 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMRN opened at $89.36 on Tuesday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.59 and a twelve month high of $92.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,117.00, a PEG ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 2.02%. The business had revenue of $408.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.29 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BioMarin Pharmaceutical has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.53.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

