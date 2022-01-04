Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Cuts Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 12.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 642 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $1,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CTAS. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cintas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Cintas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Cintas by 325.0% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cintas in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Cintas by 38.5% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 63.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cintas news, CEO Todd M. Schneider sold 21,154 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.99, for a total value of $8,546,004.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 20,227 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.14, for a total transaction of $7,871,134.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,392 shares of company stock worth $17,617,203 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTAS stock opened at $424.09 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $438.48 and its 200 day moving average is $408.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Cintas Co. has a 52-week low of $314.62 and a 52-week high of $461.44. The firm has a market cap of $43.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.60, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.48.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. Cintas had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 32.05%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 10.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.48%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $383.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $410.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $436.89.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

