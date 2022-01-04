Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Raises Position in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) by 11.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,994 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intellia Therapeutics were worth $1,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,026,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,698,000 after purchasing an additional 447,433 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 137.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,728,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577,813 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,486,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,588,000 after purchasing an additional 162,001 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,140,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,610,000 after purchasing an additional 151,568 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,118,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,141,000 after purchasing an additional 97,742 shares during the period. 82.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NTLA shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $177.00 target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $173.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.50.

In other news, Director John F. Crowley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.55, for a total transaction of $298,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP David Lebwohl sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.72, for a total value of $318,528.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 7,300 shares of company stock valued at $925,659 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NTLA opened at $118.99 on Tuesday. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.86 and a 12-month high of $202.73. The company has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.41 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $123.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.26.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $7.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 854.10% and a negative return on equity of 34.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 67.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.47) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

