Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 797 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $1,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Avery Dennison by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison in the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. 87.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.08.

In other Avery Dennison news, VP Deena Baker-Nel sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total transaction of $303,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Bradley A. Alford sold 6,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.58, for a total transaction of $1,425,214.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AVY opened at $210.81 on Tuesday. Avery Dennison Co. has a one year low of $147.40 and a one year high of $229.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $17.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $213.95.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 46.22%. Avery Dennison’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.46%.

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

