Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Reduces Stake in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK) by 49.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,227 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF were worth $1,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Geneva Partners LLC raised its holdings in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 4,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF stock opened at $167.66 on Tuesday. SPDR NYSE Technology ETF has a one year low of $135.06 and a one year high of $177.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $168.00 and its 200 day moving average is $162.51.

SPDR Morgan Stanley Technology ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the Morgan Stanley Technology Index. The Morgan Stanley Technology Index is composed purely of electronics-based technology companies. The Technology Index comprises companies drawn from the following technology sub-sectors: computer services; design software; server software, personal computer (PC) software and new media; networking and telecom equipment; server hardware, PC hardware and peripherals; specialized systems, and semiconductors.

