Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 10,227 Shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK) by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,227 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF were worth $1,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Partners LLC boosted its stake in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 4,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter.

XNTK stock opened at $167.66 on Tuesday. SPDR NYSE Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $135.06 and a 1 year high of $177.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $168.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.51.

SPDR Morgan Stanley Technology ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the Morgan Stanley Technology Index. The Morgan Stanley Technology Index is composed purely of electronics-based technology companies. The Technology Index comprises companies drawn from the following technology sub-sectors: computer services; design software; server software, personal computer (PC) software and new media; networking and telecom equipment; server hardware, PC hardware and peripherals; specialized systems, and semiconductors.

