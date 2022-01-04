Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 120,710,000 shares, a growth of 70.6% from the November 30th total of 70,770,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 23.8 days. Approximately 18.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several brokerages recently commented on CP. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$116.00 to C$115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Railway presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.50.

NYSE:CP traded up $1.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.45. 441,837 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,757,080. Canadian Pacific Railway has a one year low of $64.37 and a one year high of $83.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.06). Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 39.34%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. Canadian Pacific Railway’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.1536 per share. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.79%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CP. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 341.2% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 332,270 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,597,000 after buying an additional 256,956 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 472.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 48,916 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,762,000 after purchasing an additional 40,366 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 395.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,993 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 399.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 94,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,233,000 after purchasing an additional 75,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 301.8% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 20,494 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 15,394 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

