Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU) Receives C$37.25 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$37.25.
CU has been the subject of several recent research reports. CSFB raised their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Canadian Utilities in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities to C$37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st.
Shares of TSE:CU remained flat at $C$36.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 131,617 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 569,225. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.67, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of C$9.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$35.54 and a 200-day moving average price of C$35.29. Canadian Utilities has a 1 year low of C$29.96 and a 1 year high of C$37.00.
In related news, Director Nancy C. Southern sold 1,900 shares of Canadian Utilities stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.21, for a total transaction of C$66,899.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 103,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,661,206.22.
Canadian Utilities Company Profile
Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.
See Also: What is an economic bubble?
Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.