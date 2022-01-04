Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU) Receives C$37.25 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$37.25.

CU has been the subject of several recent research reports. CSFB raised their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Canadian Utilities in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities to C$37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of TSE:CU remained flat at $C$36.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 131,617 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 569,225. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.67, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of C$9.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$35.54 and a 200-day moving average price of C$35.29. Canadian Utilities has a 1 year low of C$29.96 and a 1 year high of C$37.00.

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.32 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$790.00 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Canadian Utilities will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Nancy C. Southern sold 1,900 shares of Canadian Utilities stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.21, for a total transaction of C$66,899.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 103,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,661,206.22.

Canadian Utilities Company Profile

Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

