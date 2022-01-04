Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Trading Down 4.7%

Shares of Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) dropped 4.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.85 and last traded at $8.86. Approximately 59,287 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 5,220,397 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.30.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CGC shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. CIBC lowered shares of Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$30.50 to C$21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Canopy Growth from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $26.69 to $21.60 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.64.
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.52. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50, a P/E/G ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 9.63 and a quick ratio of 8.27.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in Canopy Growth by 73.8% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Canopy Growth by 1.6% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 37,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in Canopy Growth by 200.0% during the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Canopy Growth by 9.0% during the second quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 9,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Canopy Growth by 13.6% during the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.20% of the company’s stock.
About Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC)
Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.
