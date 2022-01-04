Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Trading Down 4.7%

Shares of Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) dropped 4.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.85 and last traded at $8.86. Approximately 59,287 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 5,220,397 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.30.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CGC shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. CIBC lowered shares of Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$30.50 to C$21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Canopy Growth from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $26.69 to $21.60 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.64.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.52. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50, a P/E/G ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 9.63 and a quick ratio of 8.27.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $145.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.63 million. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 201.25% and a negative return on equity of 24.66%. Canopy Growth’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Canopy Growth Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in Canopy Growth by 73.8% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Canopy Growth by 1.6% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 37,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in Canopy Growth by 200.0% during the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Canopy Growth by 9.0% during the second quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 9,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Canopy Growth by 13.6% during the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.

