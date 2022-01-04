Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 1.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,780 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 62 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the second quarter worth $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Visa by 46.5% during the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in Visa during the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 38.8% in the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 272 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. 80.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

V has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Visa from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $288.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.73.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total value of $1,757,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.44, for a total transaction of $2,377,840.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 40,386 shares of company stock valued at $8,362,931 over the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of V traded up $2.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $219.06. 29,809 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,736,036. The stock has a market cap of $421.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $210.14 and a 200-day moving average of $225.18. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $190.10 and a 1-year high of $252.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.09. Visa had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 51.07%. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.64%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

Featured Article: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.