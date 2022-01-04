Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c (LON:CGT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $51.56

Shares of Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c (LON:CGT) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 51.56 ($0.69) and last traded at GBX 5,155.52 ($69.47), with a volume of 138925 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5,160 ($69.53).

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 5,119.78. The company has a market cap of £995.62 million and a P/E ratio of 10.05.

In other Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c news, insider Robin Archibald purchased 97 shares of Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 5,144 ($69.32) per share, for a total transaction of £4,989.68 ($6,723.73).

Capital Gearing Trust P.L.C. is a self-managed Investment Trust. The Fund’s investment objective is to achieve capital growth principally through investment in quoted closed ended and other collective investment vehicles with a willingness to hold cash, bonds, index linked securities and commodities.

