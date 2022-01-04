Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cardlytics, Inc. is engaged in developing a purchase intelligence platform. The purchase data includes debit, credit and bill pay data from online and in-store transactions. It helps the marketers identify, reach and influence likely buyers at scale, and measure the impact of marketing spends. The Company also operates an advertising channel, Cardlytics Direct. Cardlytics Direct delivers tailored marketing for marketers and financial institutions. Cardlytics, Inc. is based in ATLANTA, United States. “

Separately, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Cardlytics from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.14.

NASDAQ:CDLX traded down $4.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $64.11. 588,589 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 652,144. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.57 and a beta of 2.39. Cardlytics has a 52 week low of $60.66 and a 52 week high of $161.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $64.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.40 million. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 13.92% and a negative net margin of 50.59%. On average, analysts expect that Cardlytics will post -2.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Clifford Sosin acquired 36,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $67.80 per share, for a total transaction of $2,500,125.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Scott D. Grimes sold 2,000 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.65, for a total value of $167,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 107,037 shares of company stock worth $8,398,548. Company insiders own 4.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDLX. 683 Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cardlytics by 139.8% during the 2nd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 911,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,644,000 after purchasing an additional 531,092 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Cardlytics by 123.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 697,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,554,000 after purchasing an additional 384,974 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in Cardlytics by 338.3% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 432,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,922,000 after purchasing an additional 333,979 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Cardlytics by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 745,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,602,000 after purchasing an additional 253,936 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Cardlytics by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 934,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,446,000 after purchasing an additional 181,266 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc engages in the development of marketing solutions through its purchase intelligence platform. It operates through the Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions segments. The Cardlytics Direct segment represents its proprietary native bank advertising channel. The Other Platform Solutions segment includes solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel.

