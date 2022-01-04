Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Carlsberg A/S is a brewing company and has operations in Northern & Western Europe, Eastern Europe and Asia. Its beer portfolio includes more than 500 brands. The company offers its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Tuborg, Baltika, and Kronenbourg 1664 names and local brands such as Ringnes in Norway, Feldschlösschen in Switzerland, Lav in Serbia, and Wusu in western China. Carlsberg A/S is based in Copenhagen, Denmark. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CABGY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Carlsberg A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. HSBC downgraded Carlsberg A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Carlsberg A/S from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CABGY traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.02. 61,272 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,236. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Carlsberg A/S has a one year low of $29.12 and a one year high of $38.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.39.

Carlsberg A/S engages in the production and marketing of beer, craft and specialty, and non-alcoholic beer. Its products include Carlsberg, Ringnes, Falcon, Baltika, Beerlao, and Chonqing. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Jacob Christian Jacobsen in 1883 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

