Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Sold by Wafra Inc.

Wafra Inc. reduced its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 339,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 391,507 shares during the quarter. Wafra Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $17,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,838,000 after buying an additional 3,591 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Markel Corp grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Markel Corp now owns 230,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,931,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 24,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

CARR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on Carrier Global from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Vertical Research cut Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Carrier Global in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Carrier Global from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Carrier Global from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.17.

CARR stock opened at $52.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.43. Carrier Global Co. has a 1 year low of $34.21 and a 1 year high of $58.89.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 11.08%. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Carrier Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.90%.

In other news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 33,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total transaction of $1,851,667.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

