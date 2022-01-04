Castellum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CWQXF) Short Interest Update

Castellum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CWQXF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 892,600 shares, a growth of 250.6% from the November 30th total of 254,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8,926.0 days.

Separately, UBS Group raised shares of Castellum AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Castellum AB (publ) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS CWQXF opened at $26.25 on Tuesday. Castellum AB has a one year low of $22.25 and a one year high of $29.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.45.

Castellum is one of Sweden's largest listed real estate companies with a property value of SEK 98 billion. We are active in 17 Swedish growth regions as well as in Copenhagen and Helsinki. Every day, 250,000 people go to work in our premises. We develop flexible workplaces and logistics solutions in close proximity to city centers and with a lettable area of 4.3 million square meters.

