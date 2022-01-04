Cazoo Group (NYSE:CZOO) Sets New 12-Month Low at $5.80

Shares of Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.80 and last traded at $5.81, with a volume of 6602 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.06.

Separately, Citigroup started coverage on Cazoo Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.80 price objective for the company.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.83.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. General Catalyst Group Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cazoo Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $267,492,000. Willoughby Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cazoo Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $171,673,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cazoo Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,558,000. Pelham Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cazoo Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,620,000. Finally, Sapphire Ventures L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Cazoo Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,266,000. Institutional investors own 56.25% of the company’s stock.

Cazoo Group Company Profile (NYSE:CZOO)

Cazoo Group Ltd is an online car retailer. Cazoo Group Ltd, formerly known as Ajax I, is based in LONDON.

