Cazoo Group (NYSE:CZOO) Sets New 12-Month Low at $5.80

Shares of Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.80 and last traded at $5.81, with a volume of 6602 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.06.
Separately, Citigroup started coverage on Cazoo Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.80 price objective for the company.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.83.
Cazoo Group Company Profile (NYSE:CZOO)
Cazoo Group Ltd is an online car retailer. Cazoo Group Ltd, formerly known as Ajax I, is based in LONDON.
