CBC.network (CBC) Reaches Market Cap of $9.62 Million

CBC.network (CURRENCY:CBC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. During the last seven days, CBC.network has traded 13.9% lower against the dollar. CBC.network has a total market capitalization of $9.62 million and approximately $101,530.00 worth of CBC.network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CBC.network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0617 or 0.00000134 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00005188 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002166 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001209 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.01 or 0.00049876 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002167 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00006285 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

CBC.network Profile

CBC.network (CRYPTO:CBC) is a coin. It launched on March 22nd, 2018. CBC.network’s total supply is 401,647,958 coins and its circulating supply is 155,864,701 coins. CBC.network’s official Twitter account is @CashBetCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2012 by gaming industry veterans, CashBet is a mobile-first platform for real-money, social, and skill-based interactive gaming. Their patented enterprise software solution enables operators to run a legal and profitable iGaming business end-to-end. They are licensed by the Alderney Gambling Control Commission and the UK Gambling Commission. CashBet intends to solve the issues facing crypto gaming operations today: trust, speed, and cost. That's why they are expanding CashBet's patented iGaming platform to include crypto support and issuing their own CashBet Coin token. CBC is an ERC20 token that confers the right to access and use the CashBet platform. “

CBC.network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CBC.network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CBC.network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CBC.network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

