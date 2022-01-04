CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $68.40

CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$68.40 and traded as low as C$67.56. CCL Industries shares last traded at C$67.83, with a volume of 98,401 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James set a C$81.00 price target on CCL Industries and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Cormark decreased their price target on CCL Industries from C$80.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. TD Securities cut their price objective on CCL Industries from C$83.00 to C$81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. CIBC cut their price objective on CCL Industries from C$82.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on CCL Industries from C$83.00 to C$82.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$80.00.

Get CCL Industries alerts:

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$66.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$68.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.05. The stock has a market capitalization of C$12.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42.

In related news, Senior Officer Monika Vodermaier sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$66.72, for a total transaction of C$433,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,338,802.88. Also, Senior Officer Mark Mcclendon sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$67.63, for a total value of C$135,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,334 shares in the company, valued at C$293,108.42.

About CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B)

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

Read More: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for CCL Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCL Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.