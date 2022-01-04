CCUniverse (UVU) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2.00

CCUniverse (CURRENCY:UVU) traded up 48% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 4th. One CCUniverse coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, CCUniverse has traded 5.1% lower against the dollar. CCUniverse has a total market capitalization of $14,016.12 and approximately $2.00 worth of CCUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00007579 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00007159 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000823 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000015 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

GoldFund (GFUN) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000931 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About CCUniverse

UVU is a coin. It was first traded on April 17th, 2019. CCUniverse’s total supply is 1,008,269,146 coins and its circulating supply is 1,000,660,283 coins. CCUniverse’s official Twitter account is @ccuniversefound and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CCUniverse is ccuniverse.org . The Reddit community for CCUniverse is https://reddit.com/r/CCUniverseUvu . The official message board for CCUniverse is medium.com/@ccuniverseuvucoin

According to CryptoCompare, “UVU Coin its a token (WAVES-based) of CCUniverse Project. It is a blockchain project which combined to 3 groups of activity in infrastructure. 1) It is standing ATM's at local areas 2) Electric Cars Rental program 3) Innovative Real Estates program. All these programs will be connected with the CCUniverse cryptocurrency economy, UVU Coin. The whole idea is the real value at cryptocurrency & blockchain market. “

Buying and Selling CCUniverse

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CCUniverse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CCUniverse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CCUniverse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

