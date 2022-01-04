Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1) PT Set at €5.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1) received a €5.00 ($5.68) target price from equities research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential downside of 24.81% from the stock’s previous close.

CEC1 has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays set a €4.00 ($4.55) target price on shares of Ceconomy in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Warburg Research set a €4.00 ($4.55) target price on shares of Ceconomy in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €3.10 ($3.52) target price on shares of Ceconomy in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €4.26 ($4.84).

Shares of CEC1 opened at €6.65 ($7.56) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.81 million and a PE ratio of 10.31. Ceconomy has a 1 year low of €4.58 ($5.20) and a 1 year high of €7.60 ($8.64). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 378.47, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €5.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is €5.79.

Ceconomy AG engages in the consumer electronics retail business. The company operates approximately 850 stores in 14 countries under the MediaMarkt brand; and approximately 170 stores in 3 countries under the Saturn brand. It also operates Flip4New for selling used electronic articles online. In addition, the company offers professional assistance for the installation, connection, and troubleshooting of electronic devices at home under the Deutsche Technikberatung brand.

