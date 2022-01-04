Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) Shares Purchased by Boston Partners

Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) by 28.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,932,008 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,669,359 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned about 0.59% of Cenovus Energy worth $148,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CVE. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Cenovus Energy during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Cenovus Energy by 213.3% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cenovus Energy during the second quarter worth about $103,000. Clarius Group LLC purchased a new position in Cenovus Energy during the third quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Cenovus Energy by 88.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,356 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 5,799 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVE opened at $12.63 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.56 and a 52 week high of $13.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.48 billion, a PE ratio of 45.11 and a beta of 3.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.26.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.09). Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 2.17% and a net margin of 2.29%. The firm had revenue of $10.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0282 per share. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is 39.29%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CVE. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$19.00 price target on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$19.50 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$16.50 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.18.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy, Inc engages in provision of gas and oil. Its activities include development, production, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLS), and natural gas in Canada. The firm operates through four segments: Oil Sands, Conventional, Refining & Marketing, and Corporate & Eliminations.

