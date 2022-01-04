Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) Trading 4% Higher

Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV)’s stock price traded up 4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.72 and last traded at $6.71. 14,794 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 7,936,607 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.45.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $5.80 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.46.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.98 and a beta of 6.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.73 and its 200 day moving average is $6.19.
In other news, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 54,000 shares of Centennial Resource Development stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total value of $374,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 5,788 shares of Centennial Resource Development stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total transaction of $44,857.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 117,884 shares of company stock worth $837,330. Insiders own 38.60% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Centennial Resource Development during the third quarter worth $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Centennial Resource Development by 203.9% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,458 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 4,333 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Centennial Resource Development during the second quarter worth $66,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Centennial Resource Development during the third quarter worth $67,000. Finally, QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new position in Centennial Resource Development during the third quarter worth $69,000. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Centennial Resource Development Company Profile (NASDAQ:CDEV)
Centennial Resource Development, Inc operates as oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in October 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.
