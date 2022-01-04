Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) Trading 4% Higher

Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV)’s stock price traded up 4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.72 and last traded at $6.71. 14,794 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 7,936,607 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.45.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $5.80 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.46.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.98 and a beta of 6.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.73 and its 200 day moving average is $6.19.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $288.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.86 million. Centennial Resource Development had a positive return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 12.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Centennial Resource Development, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 54,000 shares of Centennial Resource Development stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total value of $374,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 5,788 shares of Centennial Resource Development stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total transaction of $44,857.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 117,884 shares of company stock worth $837,330. Insiders own 38.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Centennial Resource Development during the third quarter worth $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Centennial Resource Development by 203.9% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,458 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 4,333 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Centennial Resource Development during the second quarter worth $66,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Centennial Resource Development during the third quarter worth $67,000. Finally, QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new position in Centennial Resource Development during the third quarter worth $69,000. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Centennial Resource Development Company Profile

Centennial Resource Development, Inc operates as oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in October 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

