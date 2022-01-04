Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Central Valley Community Bank is the sole subsidiary of Central Valley Community Bancorp. The Bank operates full-service offices in Clovis, Fresno, Prather, Kerman and Sacramento, plus Real Estate Lending, SBA Lending and Agribusiness Lending Departments. Investment services are also provided by Investment Centers of America. “

Get Central Valley Community Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Central Valley Community Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CVCY traded up $1.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.30. The company had a trading volume of 93,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,869. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 12-month low of $14.89 and a 12-month high of $23.83. The stock has a market cap of $267.33 million, a PE ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.25 and its 200 day moving average is $21.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). Central Valley Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 35.29%. The company had revenue of $20.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.33 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Central Valley Community Bancorp will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 44.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 19.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 1,915.2% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 3,524 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 26.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. 46.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Company Profile

Central Valley Community Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of business and personal banking, and wealth management services. It operates through the following portfolio: commercial, real estate, and consumer. The commercial portfolio includes commercial and industrial loans, and agricultural production.

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Central Valley Community Bancorp (CVCY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Central Valley Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Valley Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.