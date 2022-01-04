Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,068,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 25,132 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned 0.96% of Stantec worth $50,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Stantec by 1.1% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 248,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,624,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Stantec by 6.2% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 85,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,032,000 after buying an additional 5,032 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Stantec by 1.1% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 65,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,078,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP increased its position in shares of Stantec by 242.4% during the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 22,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 15,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stantec during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on STN shares. CIBC boosted their price target on Stantec from C$73.00 to C$78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stantec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Stantec from C$67.00 to C$76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Stantec from C$70.00 to C$79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, boosted their price objective on Stantec from C$71.00 to C$82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stantec presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.19.

Shares of Stantec stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $55.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 814 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,600. Stantec Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.00 and a twelve month high of $58.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.20. The company has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 38.95 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. Stantec had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $740.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $775.32 million. Equities analysts predict that Stantec Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.133 dividend. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is 36.36%.

About Stantec

Stantec, Inc engages the provision of in general design and architectural solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings; Energy and Resources; Environment Services; Infrastructure; and Water. The Buildings segment offers pre-design, design, and construction administration services in planning, architecture, buildings engineering, and interior design services for vertical infrastructure.

